The Brazilian men’s soccer team confirmed the predictions and got a ticket for the semifinals of the XIX Pan American Gameswhich are played in Chile, defeating Colombia 2-0 in the coastal city of Viña del Mar.

Few expected a possible victory for the coffee growers at the Everton stadium, which once again showed a poor start, despite the fact that the Canarinha is one of the highlights. But almost at the same time, the host, Chile, was playing in the neighboring town of Valparaíso, and that reduced the audience on a cold and unpleasant night on the shores of the Pacific.

Ramón Meneses’ men, who have come determined to win the gold, came out strong from the first minutes knowing that a victory would give them a pass and practically first place in the group, which would avoid a possible crossover with the hosts. And so, barely 16 minutes into the first half, Guilherme Biro put his team ahead. The captain, an emerging figure of Corinthians, defined after a good team play, taking advantage of a rebound from Alejandro García.

Until that minute, Colombia had not been out of tune. With the pressure very high, they had even had the option of opening the scoring, but Carlos Barreiro’s shot met a spectacular Mycael in the goal.

Knocked out, Colombia tried to recover the sensations, improved but the second was closer – with a deflected shot from Marquinhos – than the tie of some coffee growers who were penalized for their mistakes. A mismatch in defense and a good penetration from the wing by Marquinhos himself marked the sentence seven minutes into the complement. Gabriel Pirani placed his pass behind him in the corner with enormous quality, leaving the Colombians very touched.

Penalties claimed

They tried until the end: with penetrations and from medium distance, but when they managed to aim for the goal, the Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper was always there, very safe under the sticks all night.

But not even the penalties they claimed, such as one at the beginning of the first half and in the continuation for an apparent handball in the area, served to justify a defeat in a match in which the Brazilians were better.

However, there were at least five controversial actions that were claimed in Colombia as possible penalties not considered by the central judge.

DID THEY ROB COLOMBIA AGAINST BRAZIL? Four penalties were claimed by the men of the ‘Tricolor’, dressed in red. No one was sanctioned. It was a 2-0 defeat in the Pan American Games. Now the qualification vs USA will be played. The tie serves to go to the semis. Comments: Catalina Usme. pic.twitter.com/AQ2zc23qPp — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 27, 2023

