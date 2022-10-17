Controversy by soccer player from Santa Fe who lowered his shorts in the middle of the game

This Sunday, in the first half of the match between Jaguares de Córdoba and Santa Fe, in Montería, the greatest attention was an unusual fact that carried out the defender Cardinal Geisson Perea.

(You can read: Piqué does not play and yet they attack him: the reception in Madrid that few saw).

As could be seen in the broadcast of the game, about minute 3 of the match, the player deliberately decided to lower his shorts.



To his surprise, the main camera was picking him up at that moment.

Because of what happened, Perea receives dozens of criticisms on social networks.

What a lack of respect from Geisson Perea player of @Santa Fe pulling down his pants when the players know that the TV camera can catch them at any moment. – Francisco J. Velez (@Pachovelez10) October 17, 2022

More sports news

SPORTS