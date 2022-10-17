Monday, October 17, 2022
Controversy by soccer player from Santa Fe who lowered his shorts in the middle of the game

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Geisson Perea
Photo:

Screenshot

Geisson Perea seemed to lose his temper. Fans criticize him on social networks.

This Sunday, in the first half of the match between Jaguares de Córdoba and Santa Fe, in Montería, the greatest attention was an unusual fact that carried out the defender Cardinal Geisson Perea.

(You can read: Piqué does not play and yet they attack him: the reception in Madrid that few saw).

As could be seen in the broadcast of the game, about minute 3 of the match, the player deliberately decided to lower his shorts.

To his surprise, the main camera was picking him up at that moment.

Because of what happened, Perea receives dozens of criticisms on social networks.

SPORTS

<