The scandal takes over Spanish League in the middle of the international break for the Fifa date. The Civil Guard In the last few hours, the police confirmed the arrest of a professional footballer accused of an alleged case of sexual assault.

According to information from the Cadena Ser from Spainstriker Rafa Mir was arrested on Monday night by Spanish authorities following a complaint filed by two women, and is in jail for alleged assault. The investigation is ongoing.

The women, aged around 25, reported that they were assaulted at the home of the 27-year-old footballer. Another man who has been arrested is also believed to have participated in the attack. After filing a complaint, the two young women needed hospital treatment.

The events are believed to have occurred in the province of Valencia. Rafa Mir He will have to make a statement before a judge, in the meantime he is locked up in the Valencia Civil Guard Headquarters.

Valencia, the current club of the player who also had a stint at Seville, Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest, There has been no official statement. According to the media, the club believes that caution must be exercised because it is a “very delicate issue.”

