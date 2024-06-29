The German and Danish national teams They faced each other in a Euro 2024 round of 16 match at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park stadium, which was suspended for 25 minutes due to a severe thunderstorm.
The Danish team gave the first surprise by scoring a goal in the second half, but the joy and euphoria of the fans was extinguished by a referee’s decision.
Goal annulled due to the tip of Andersen’s guayo
Andersen was in charge of scoring the 1-0 score, but to his surprise the play was disallowed.
The semi-automatic VAR review showed that Andersen was literally one finger ahead: the tip of his boot.
The move has sparked controversy on social media and has drawn criticism of the technological tool. Some have described the disallowed goal as a “robbery” of the Danes, who were playing against the host of the European Championship.
To make matters worse, Andersen himself then committed a handball in his own area and it was a penalty for the Germans.
