The Casa Fátima Ino nightclub, in Torremolinos, has published a poster on the social network Instagram announcing its own “regulations”, where irresponsible or aggressive behavior, fights, drugs, hats, flip flops and “fags” are prohibited.

Users of social networks have not been slow to echo this poster, denouncing the discriminatory treatment of the establishment towards homosexual people, since they would be committing a crime against LGTBI rights by prohibiting them from entering based on their sexual orientation, as and as contemplated in articles 3 and 25 of Law 4/2023, of February 28, for the real and effective equality of trans people and for the guarantee of the rights of LGTBI people.

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid (Popular Party) has spoken through a post on the same social network: “In Torremolinos we are not going to consent to these attitudes. Hatred and homophobia have no place here and we are going to do everything do everything in our power to prohibit this event and any club activity that encourages this regrettable attitude,” he says.

For its part, the establishment, which calls itself “a luxury Moroccan club”, defends that it is a private club and that “the management reserves the right of admission.”