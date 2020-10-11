Kolkata: The dispute between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamta Banerjee has increased on the issue of law and order in West Bengal. The Governor has sought a report on law and order from the Chief Secretary of West Bengal. Earlier, the Governor had asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inform him about the ‘appalling’ condition of the law and order situation of the state on an urgent basis. But till Saturday night, after the secretariat did not give any reply, Dhankar has called the state government’s ‘irresponsible stand’.

Governor Dhankhar had tweeted in the morning, ‘Regarding my instructions, Mamta Banerjee’s office was informed that the Chief Minister should inform me immediately about the grim situation of law and order in West Bengal. The Chief Secretary was instructed to reply by 2 pm.

On receiving no response from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Chief Secretary till evening, the Governor tweeted, “Unfortunately the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Office did not reply.”

Unfortunately cs @MamataOfficial has made no response and thus sent a message-‘Hope keeping in view the august office you occupy and the applicable legal regime, you’ll revisit your non responsive approach and communicate to constitutional head as indicated by ACS to Governor. ‘ https://t.co/Rr3kuqWTzL pic.twitter.com/WM6FxDi2b6 – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) October 10, 2020

“Law and order in Bengal has collapsed”

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that law and order in the state has collapsed. He also said that Congress and Left parties will fight together against BJP and Trinamool Congress. Assembly elections are proposed in the state in April-May next year.

Accusing the state government of failing to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic, Congress workers led by Chaudhary took out a two-kilometer-long march from the party’s state headquarters. During this time, Congress workers also protested against the hike in electricity prices and rising prices of daily necessities.

