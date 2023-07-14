The beginning of the season in the Colombian League, in addition to the movements of the transfer market, also have the expectation of the exchange of club shirts.

The second semester is used by some brands to change the alternative garments of the teams of which they are suppliers. This Friday, three teams presented their new clothing.

The curious thing about the subject is that the three teams, Millonarios, Junior and Medellín, will have practically the same shirts, with some minimal changes. and, of course, with their respective sponsors.

Why do three teams have the same jerseys?

The reaction of the fans was of mixed opinions. While some qualified them very well, others criticized the fact that it was decided to put the same colors on all of them.

The Millonarios jacket, which was put up for sale on Friday morning, 50,000 pesos more expensive than the title (299,000 pesos), was sold out in a matter of a couple of hours.



The explanation of Adidas, the firm that makes the clothing for the three teams, is that it is a global campaign. In fact, they present it as the “oceans t-shirt”.

“The black color symbolizes the earth, the blue the oceans and the white the air currents that we breathe daily. On this version the phrase ‘End Plastic Waste’ or in Spanish ‘Eliminate plastic waste’ is repeatedly observed, this with the objective of raising awareness about the importance of reusing non-biodegradable materials such as plastic.

Adidas had already launched identical shirts a few weeks ago in MLS teams such as Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC, and in others, such as Inter Miami, with the same design, but with the colors reversed.

New entry into the “Pre match shirts better than match shirts” folder😮‍💨 MLS and Adidas have released their One Planet Jersey! Made from entirely Parley Ocean plastic, the environmentally friendly jersey is another step towards @MLS‘s #GreenerGoals.👊 pic.twitter.com/9cURxFwhBW — Surprise Shirts (@SurpriseShirts) April 18, 2023

In the case of Millonarios, the shirt will be released immediately: they will use it in their debut in the 2023-II League, this Saturday, when they face Deportivo Pasto at the Libertad stadium.

