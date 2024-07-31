The Australian boxer Caitlin Parker warned Wednesday that the fights could be “incredibly dangerous” after it became public Tuesday that two fighters in the women’s tournament in the Paris Olympics failed gender eligibility tests in 2023.

The Algerian Imane Khelif is scheduled to compete on Thursday at welterweight (63.5 to 66.6 kg), while Taiwanese Yu-ting is scheduled for Friday at featherweight (55.3 to 57.1 kg).

Parkerwho is in the 75 kg category, wanted to give her opinion on the matter, despite not having to face either of these two boxers.

“I don’t agree that it is allowed, especially in combat sports, because it can be incredibly dangerous,” said the 28-year-old boxer, who defeated the Mexican Vanessa Ortiz by unanimous decision on points in the quarter-finals.

“It’s not like I haven’t sparred against men before, but it can be dangerous in combat sports and should be viewed seriously,” he continued.

“It’s good that these things are coming to light and that the focus is on looking deeper.” Khelif and Lin were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, organised by the International Boxing Federation (IBA), after failing eligibility tests. Lin was stripped of her bronze medal after passing “biomedical” tests commissioned by the IBA.

However, it is the International Olympic Committee who organizes boxing in the Olympic Games, due to governance, financial and ethical issues at the IBA. An IOC spokesman, Mark Adams, told reporters on Tuesday: “Everyone competing in the women’s category is doing so in compliance with the eligibility rules of the competition.”

“These are women on their passports and it is clear that they are women,” he continued. “These athletes have boxed on numerous occasions over the last several years” in the women’s categories, “they are not just arriving (…), they boxed in Tokyo,” he concluded. The IOC website for accredited media in Paris acknowledges that Khelif was disqualified from the World Championships for “high levels of testosterone for which she did not meet the eligibility criteria.”

With EFE.