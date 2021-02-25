The situation of Andrés Felipe Roman (25) continues to talk. Now there was a totally contradictory situation. Millionaires, I wait for the player to return from Argentina to go back to medical studies. They issued a statement, giving a more encouraging picture of the footballer’s health and sports career, contradicting Mouth.

The Xeneize had canceled the Colombian pass because in the medical examination they found that he suffers a “Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy“. Mouth he had reached an agreement for 2 million dollars for 80% of the pass. It was debated if he had to continue playing, why it was not found before, if the coffee club was aware of the health of Roman. He came back to Bogota and on Monday they did new tests.

Boca Juniors and Millonarios Fútbol Club de Colombia report that the player Andrés Felipe Román did not exceed the medical standards required by the Boca Medical Department, an essential requirement for the transfer. pic.twitter.com/4HajFpE0MQ – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) February 18, 2021

The lateral studies were carried out again (electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and cardio-resonance), in the final results of the joint Doctor of the Shaio Clinic Foundation they assured that “a diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy cannot be concluded“.” Other equally characteristic imaging criteria are not met, in addition to the patient has not had cardiovascular symptoms of any kind during his sports performance, nor does he have a family history of the disease, or of unclear sudden death“they published in the statement.

The return. Fredy Guarín, former Boca and now Román’s partner in Millonarios went to meet him on Saturday at the airport on his return to Colombia. Photo: @arleydeportes.

What they managed to find is that Roman’s heart grew in size but it is about “an athlete’s heart“. Faced with this situation of finding a solution for the future of the player, it was argued that he could suffer sudden death, from Millionaires they made the decision that this three months in Europe. You will undergo genetic tests to analyze your DNA and make a final decision about your future.

JCH.