Defense and Justice finally obtained authorization from the Chilean Ministry of Health and will return to Argentina this Friday on a charter flight. The delegation of 53 people between players, coaching staff, props and leaders left the hotel for the airport and tonight they will be on Argentine soil. Meanwhile, Washington Camacho, Francisco Pizzini and Rafael Delgado will have to stay one more night in Santiago and will return this Saturday on a medical flight.

The Falcon of Florencio Varela traveled yesterday to the Chilean capital to play the first leg of the semifinals of the South American Cup against Coquimbo Unido, but the Chilean health authorities at the request of the national government prevented the game from being played since when performing the Tests to the delegation detected three positive cases. The game was suspended and from Conmebol they rescheduled it for Tuesday 12 in Asunción, Paraguay.

To all this, Coquimbo Unido sent a letter to the South American entity to request that they give him by winning the party by 3-0, as the regulation indicates it and they argue that his rival “did not appear”. As it transpired, from Conmebol they will not give rise to the claim and the rescheduling of the party – and the change of venue – is a sample of what the leaders of Conmebol want: that the game be played.

⚠ Hernán Crespo, Defense and Justice coach, before returning to Argentina: 🗣 “We just wanted to play soccer”

🗣 “We wanted it to be a soccer party”

🗣 “We will behave as we always did” pic.twitter.com/so1hpusdxQ – TNT Sports LA (in 🏡) (@TNTSportsLA) January 8, 2021

But there is another controversy. Defense and Justice were very surprised by the three positive cases. The Falcon’s medical corps reported that before leaving for Chile tests were carried out and all had been negative. The case of Camacho, who had already had Covid-19 and had the disease without major problems, could be positive because his body has already generated the antibodies to fight the disease.

But also, as he was able to find out Clarion, this Friday the counter-tests and they gave negative. The three footballers underwent the antigen test, which is a swab whose result can be known quickly and the disease was not detectable. Anyway, they also underwent a PCR test and the results will be known tomorrow. What if they were false positives? Crespo and the leaders are on fire.