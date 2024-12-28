There will be no more defense of his crown for Magnus Carlsen in this Rapid Chess World Cup: the Norwegian player left the competition this Friday after being punished for violating the dress code by wearing jeans during his games. “My patience has run out. They can enforce their rules, that’s fine, but I’m leaving. fuck you“said the five-time world champion.

This is how the chess player expressed himself on the portal Take Take Take after criticizing that “FIDE [Federación Internacional de Ajedrez] has gone after the players” with the aim of preventing them from signing up for the Chess Tour Freestyle, a competition format in which the arrangement of the pieces is raffled, through “threats with which they could not compete on the circuit of the World Championship”.

“My patience has run out. You can enforce your rules, that’s fine, but I’m leaving. Screw you,” said the Norwegian, after explaining that he had received, first, a fine and, later, a notice to change his clothes that same day, something he refused to do and which ended with his no pairing for the ninth game.

“I told them I would change my pants tomorrow, because I hadn’t even realized it, but they told me it would have to be now [antes de tercera ronda] and It became a matter of principle for me” Carlsen explained. “I’m too old at this point to worry much about these things, if that’s what you want. I think it’s a question of both parties, no one wanted to back down and here we are. That’s fine on my part. Probably, I have to go somewhere where the weather is nicer than herein New York.”

FIDE, for its part, has recalled in a statement that its regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including those that refer to clothing, “are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants.

“Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen violated the dress code by wearing jeanswhich are explicitly prohibited under the regulations of this event,” he tells the organization, so the referee fined the chess player $200 and “asked him to change his clothing.” After his refusal, the Norwegian “was not paired for the ninth round”.





The CEO of the International Chess Federation, Emil Sutovsky, has also clarified that “FIDE did not prohibit Magnus from participating in the tournament”but simply “wasn’t matched in round nine”, and that “can continue tomorrow [por hoy]”. Furthermore, he noted that although “we gave Magnus more than enough time to change,” he decided not to because, “as he himself said in his interview, it became a matter of principle for him.”

Sutovsky, who stressed that “the rules are applicable to all participants” and showed his support for the main referee, regretted “the situation that occurred” and made it clear that “FIDE welcomed Magnus and his family very well, and we never wanted it to explode”.

Carlsen, who had started the tournament poorly and was in 41st position, not only has not continued in the tournament but, in addition, and barring an unlikely solution, He will not be among the contenders for the Lightning Games World Cup either. which will take place on the 30th and 31st.