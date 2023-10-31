The Argentinian Lionel Messi culminated a golden edifice with his eighth Ballon d’Or, supported by his team’s victory in the Qatar World Cupwhile the Spanish Aitana Bonamití achieved the first of her career, after two years of triumph

of his partner and compatriot Alexia Putellas.

At 36 years old, Messi sent a message to the young generation that is going strong and surpassed the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who had to settle for the trophy

top scorer of the year and with the reward of best team for City, already Kylian Mbappéwho climbed onto the final podium for the first time.

Fourth was the Belgian from City Kevin de Bruyne, who did not attend the gala, while fifth place went to Rodrigo Hernández, “Rodri”, the only Spaniard among the candidates.

City accumulated men among the top positions, but the Qatar World Cup The balance tipped in favor of Messi, who has more trophies than anyone in history but already pointed out that the replacement is close.

“There are very good players here, in the coming years they are going to win this award,” in “a very nice fight between the two of them,” he said.

Strange…

Lavanguardia.com warned of an inconvenience in the event. According to the slogan, “one of those in charge of setting the event’s rhythm was the Nigerian singer Rowwhose song Calm Down has become one of the most listened to in the world thanks to social networks, especially TikTok.”

And he added: “At a given moment in the performance, the artist decides to get off the stage to shake hands with the stars of the gala. First he greets AAlejandro Balde, footballer for FC Barcelona, ​​but immediately ignores his clubmates Salma Paralluelo, Aitana Bonmatí, Fridolina Rolfo, Patri Guijarro and Mapi León. She resumes greetings when she reaches fellow Barça player İlkay Gündoğan.”

