Thanks to the launch of Shadow of the Edrtreeconversations about the difficulty in Elden Ring have been revived, and this time it seems the community is much more aggressive. Now, a recent video by Alanah Pearce, who currently works as a writer in Santa Monica, has created quite an interesting conversation, since he claims that the real problem with FromSoftware games is accessibility.

In his latest video, Pearce, who also previously worked at IGN, pointed out that difficulty is not the problem with Elden Ring, but rather the fact that the game is not accessible enough for people with disabilities. What caught the public’s attention, The writer has pointed out that having a two-year-old baby can be considered a disability.. This is what he had to say about it:

“When I ask for accessibility, I’m not actually asking for an easy mode. That’s not the intention. Here’s what I want to explain when it comes to accessibility: disabled people, there are multiple types of disabilities as well, especially when it comes to gaming. There are long-term disabilities, situational disabilities, temporary disabilities – it counts as a disability when it comes to a video game like Elden Ring if you have a child. You have a two-year-old while you’re trying to play Elden Ring, and you can’t pause it.” [al juego]. That’s a situational disability that you have where the game, not having the option to pause, for example, is an obstacle to your particular disability, a situational disability. You might have to pause to stop your child from sticking a fork into an electrical outlet.”

This comment has caused ridicule from many people, who have pointed out that having a baby should not be considered a disability. The interesting thing is, is that Pearce’s perspective comes from a developer’s point of viewwhich has to take into account the situation of the players, and does not use “disability” in a way that many associate this term.

At the end of the day, It is true that Elden Ring lacks accessibility optionswhether we are talking about a list of preferences like those found in Naughty Dog titles, or a simple button that allows us to pause the game. In related topics, here you can check out our review of Shadow of the Erdtree. Similarly, George RR Martin talks about the adaptation of Elden Ring.

Author’s Note:

The problem here for the public is the word “disability.” It’s true that having a baby can affect the way you play, and not having a way to pause a game is an impediment to some people enjoying a certain experience. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s something that’s strange not to have these days.

