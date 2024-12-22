There was a huge stir at the Teatro Real in Madrid this morning during the celebration of the extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery. And what has never been seen before in the traditional draw has happened. It was not a person dressed up as something very crazy or the ‘caught’ of one of the journalists who are in the mythical building, but this year 2024 a second Gordo has come out. Yes, seeing it is believing it, but when the first prize had already been won with 72,480 and all eyes were on Logroño, a girl from San Ildefonso ‘raised spirits’ by singing a new Gordo that paralyzed the draw for a few moments.

El Gordo de Navidad had already come out and with the Lottery draw taking place in a calmer manner, a girl from San Ildefonso burst in to once again warm the hearts of the attendees and viewers.

«43,226»was the number that one of the girls sang at 11:44, when her partner put her hand on the wire and set off the alarms. “Four million…” said the girl from San Ildefonso, who immediately caused a huge stir in the stalls.

The controversy of the 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw

“Poor thing, he’s singing four million euros again, this can’t be it!”the Spanish Television presenter blurted out without believing what was happening. “This cannot be, it must be a mistake,” the TVE journalist pointed out meanwhile.









The girl turned around and started talking to one of those responsible for the Christmas Lottery draw behind her. “It’s a thousand euros, but a boy told me to sing four million,” the youngest argued to the man.

With the controversy served, the girl from San Ildefonso rectified the correction that the person in charge gave her in front of the cameras. “A thousand euros, a thousand euros,” the man indicated to the minor who was singing a thousand euros, although confusion and anger were already fueling those present at the Teatro Real.

“No problem”indicated the presenter of the public channel. “It is clarified with the official list that comes out this afternoon, it is for these things that can happen,” he said, taking down what happened with the second Jackpot of the Christmas Lottery.

Then, before the controversy generated, State Lotteries and Betting had to step forward and clarify what happened, in which he alluded that the “only valid information for the payment of prizes” is that contained “in the Official Prize List” which, as the TVE presenter said, will be released this afternoon.

Furthermore, the organization emphasized that it was clear that there was no type of «tong» or in any form of manipulation, as was being dropped from social networks, confirming that all the checks and revisions of the wires and that in the event of any failure everything is rectified in the Official Prize List.