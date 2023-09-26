The opinions of the speakers in the session on the future of journalism varied between “Web3” and “Metaverse” about the extent of the impact of modern technology (Web3 and Metaverse) on the future of media work, especially the reliance on the human element in completing the news, performing the technical stages on it and presenting it to the public.

The news director at Sky News Arabia, Abdo Jaballah, said in the session moderated by Suhaib Sharrayer, the journalist at Sky News, that “humans are the basis of journalistic work, and cannot be dispensed with for the sake of technical developments and artificial intelligence,” noting that “Artificial intelligence can be used in the technical stages of the news.” He pointed out that technology will swallow many jobs and create others.

The President of the Journalists Association, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, confirmed that the stage of job loss due to artificial intelligence has been passed, and therefore it is necessary to think about the mechanism of dealing with modern technology, which has witnessed great development, and that the Arab public has now watched Chinese channels directly in Arabic without the need to translator”.

Writer Yasser Abdel Aziz said that “artificial intelligence will directly affect media functions and reliance on the human element,” pointing out that “it is currently being used in preparing news and press reports.”

For his part, robotic automation expert, Islam El-Shatnawi, said: Media discourse can be controlled with the third generation (Web 3), even though the Internet is available to everyone, stressing that the use of artificial intelligence in media work leads to its technical advancement and quality, in addition to being a means Huge profits even more through advertising.