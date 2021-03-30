While the president Alberto Fernandez Decides on dropper restrictions to slow down the second wave from coronavirus in Argentina and transfers a good part of the decisions to the governors, a Cristinista deputy proposes greater firmness: with the accompaniment of 16 other peers from the Frente de Todos, Fernanda vallejos placeholder image presented a project to increase the penalties provided for in the Penal Code for those who “spread a dangerous and contagious disease for people.”

What Vallejos specifically asks, who days ago made headlines for demanding that the IMF “compensate” the country for the debt contracted by Mauricio Macri, is to modify the sanctions provided for in three articles of the Code that date back to 1921.

“Seeks to avoid irresponsible behavior of offenders protection measures in public health, which put the health and life of the population at risk in the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic. For this, it is proposed to toughen the penalties already contemplated in articles 202, 203 and 205 of the Penal Code, “the Vallejos team specified Clarion.

Controls in Ezeiza for passengers arriving from abroad.

What do those articles say today?

ARTICLE 202. “Anyone who spreads a dangerous and contagious disease for people will be punished with seclusion or prison for three to fifteen years.” In this case, the initiative proposes to maintain add “a fine equivalent to between 15 and 600 Minimum Living and Mobile Wages ($ 324,000 to $ 12,960,000 currently) “.

ARTICLE 203. “When any of the events provided for in the previous articles is committed due to recklessness, negligence, lack of skill in their art or profession or due to non-observance of the duties in charge, a fine of $ 5,000 to $ 100,000 will be imposed; death will apply imprisonment from 6 months to 5 years “. Here he proposes increase the fine from 5 to 100 Minimum Wages (from $ 108,000 to $ 2,160,000).

ARTICLE 205. “Anyone who violates the measures adopted by the competent authorities to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic will be punished with imprisonment from six months to two years.” In this case, it proposes add the same fine than for article 203.

Regarding the prison sentences already provided, suggests for article 205 “doubling the sanctions when the commission of the crime occurs within the framework of a pandemic declared by the World Health Organization or an Emergency declared by the National Executive Power.

In the environment of the deputy they clarify that they do not want to “punish any conduct that is not already criminalized”, but that, in particular, they propose to add and harden the fines. Regarding what behaviors may be subject to these sanctions, they assure that “that must be determined by the judicial authorities “. Anyway, they give some examples, such as those who return to the country by plane knowing that they may be infected.

They refer in particular to an article written a little less than a year ago by Dr. Gustavo E. Aboso, in relation to the most serious crime, the one provided for in article 202: “When a person you know or think you may be a carrier of the virus and without caring about anything or anyone, in an act of pure selfishness, you travel by plane or boat, as happened in several cases, or he casually attended a family or social gathering, knowing that he was within the group of people at risk, because they had visited countries where the virus had spread, in all these hypotheses those responsible have acted fraudulently under the terms of art. 202 of the Code. Penal “. It is the one that foresees up to 15 years in prison.

With political intent, in the Frente de Todos recall the controversy of an opposition deputy, Ricardo Buryaile, who was targeted for allegedly committing this crime to attend a session. That is, getting on a plane knowing that you could be infected. The former macrista minister denies it and assures that he traveled with the negative PCRs.

The Vallejos project, which in 2017 topped the list of national deputies in the Province that led Cristina Kirchner to the Senate, was also signed by Carlos Cisneros, Lía Caliva, Blanca Osuna, Graciela Landriscini, Nancy Sand, Carolina Yutrovic, María Graciela Parola, Victoria Rosso, Claudia Ormachea, Juan Carlos Alderete, Nelly D’Aldovo, Hilda Aguirre, Rosa Muñoz, Estela Hernández, Alicia Aparicio and Aldo Leiva. As it turned out these days, it has not yet been turned to commissions.

