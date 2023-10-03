The controversial youth institution Woodbrookers in Friesland is closing. The curtain will fall on the treatment center in Kortehemmen no later than July 1 next year. This site recently revealed the contents of a shocking report, which showed that young people were kept in line with painful stimuli. After this, the institution (once again) found itself in serious trouble.
Carla van der Wal
