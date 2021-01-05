Measures are currently being discussed to speed up the vaccination process in Germany. But how can more people be vaccinated in a shorter time? And at what price?

So far, in Germany around 266,000 people against that Coronavirus vaccinated.

around 266,000 people against that vaccinated. There is currently more Measures discussed to see the implementation of the Vaccination schedule in Germany too accelerate .

to see the implementation of the in Germany too . So far in Germany 1,787,410 people with the coronavirus infected. Dem RKI So far, 35,518 people have been reported in connection with a corona infection died are. (As of January 5th, 2020)

For almost a week and a half, there has also been a against that in this country Coronavirus vaccinated. Round 266,000 people to have according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) so far received a corona vaccination in Germany. Even if only half of the population is in Germany Wanted to get vaccinated, it would be some time before all of their vaccination have received. After all, it doesn’t just need one vaccination, it needs a second injection after 21 days.

The screams are getting louder and louder: there have been so far too few people vaccinated, the whole procedure takes too long. In international comparison lies Germany actually only in 10th place in terms of vaccination speed. Most Vaccinations have been recorded in Israel so far. 7.44 doses per 100 people have already been administered there. But how can it be ensured that in Germany too in a shorter time more people vaccinated can be?

Why have so few people in Germany been vaccinated so far?

Why that with Vaccinate takes so long is influenced by several factors. One of them is that the Pharmaceutical companies now partly less for the time being Vaccination doses can deploy as initially announced. Biontech has already stated that they are working to maximize the production of the vaccine doses.

In addition, the Corona vaccine must be stored at temperatures down to minus 80 degrees. This is cumbersome and requires special measures so that the cold chain is not interrupted. Some Vaccination doses have already broken through carelessness. In late 2020, a new vaccinewhich was developed in Oxford. The Vaccine from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca* Could help at this point, because it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. However, he has british vaccine One catch: In contrast to the Biontech vaccine, it is only 70 percent effective.

The vaccination plan: The approval of further corona vaccines in Germany

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) said in the ZDF interview with Marietta Slomka: “The goal is actually that we have everyone one by summer Vaccination offer can do in Germany “. According to Spahn, that depends on whether and when Germany allows further vaccines. So far only that Corona vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer approved in the EU.

"Very soon – as of today – there will be a few more vaccines from other manufacturers. With these we can further increase the daily vaccination numbers in Europe and Germany", said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn.

It is currently being discussed, including the vaccine of the US manufacturer Moderna in the EU. Other possible vaccines for the EU are the British vaccine AstraZeneca and the vaccine from the German manufacturer Curevac. “If that succeeds, we will have deliveries there as well”, said Jens Spahn. Germany has already received around 56.2 million in advance as part of an EU order Cans of the vaccine secured by Astrazeneca. A date when the EU Medicines Agency EMA will release further vaccines is not yet known. The Federal Minister of Health explained: “We are fundamentally optimistic because the study data look very, very good.”

How many corona vaccination doses are available in Germany?

According to Federal Ministry of Health by the end of January around four million vaccine doses of the Biontech vaccine be available. That’s about 670,000 vaccine doses per week. The Deliveries are distributed to the federal states according to their share of the population. For the entire first quarter it will be 11 to 13 million Vaccination doses expected. Gets for the whole year Germany from Biontech over 85 million vaccine doses – that’s enough for about half the population of Germany.

Controversial vaccination plan for Germany: widening the interval between first and second injection?

According to Handelsblatt according to an internally available paper that too possible Measures to speed up of the vaccinations in Germany currently also one Extension of the vaccination interval between the first and the second vaccination is being considered. In addition, six instead of the previous five should be made from the vaccine vials Vaccination doses to be pulled.

The method has so far been controversial. Britain has already opted for the postponement second corona vaccination determined – the distance is now to be extended to up to twelve weeks instead of three weeks. According to the Federal Minister of Health should currently data and Studies be evaluated in order to be able to discuss in more detail how effective this method is.

The vaccination plan in Germany: Corona vaccination in six stages

In Germany was a Vaccination schedule consisting of six levels set up. So far, the vaccination plan in Germany looks like this, we are currently still in stage one:

Step 1: People over 80 years of age, residents and employees in nursing homes, employees in the rescue service, in emergency rooms, in corona wards as well as medical staff with contact to particularly vulnerable people, nursing staff in the outpatient and inpatient area are vaccinated.

People over 80 years of age, residents and employees in nursing homes, employees in the rescue service, in emergency rooms, in corona wards as well as medical staff with contact to particularly vulnerable people, nursing staff in the outpatient and inpatient area are vaccinated. Level 2: People between the ages of 76 and 80, medical staff with an increased risk of infection such as dentists and paramedics, people with dementia or intellectual disabilities and their caregivers.

People between the ages of 76 and 80, medical staff with an increased risk of infection such as dentists and paramedics, people with dementia or intellectual disabilities and their caregivers. level 3 : People between 71 and 75 years of age, people with previous illnesses, their closest contact persons, close contact persons of pregnant women and residents of asylum and homeless shelters, medical staff who are exposed to a moderate risk (e.g. dermatologists and orthopedic surgeons).

: People between 71 and 75 years of age, people with previous illnesses, their closest contact persons, close contact persons of pregnant women and residents of asylum and homeless shelters, medical staff who are exposed to a moderate risk (e.g. dermatologists and orthopedic surgeons). Level 4: People between the ages of 66 and 70, people with previous illnesses and their contact persons, teachers, educators and employees who work in the meat processing industry or in the distribution centers of parcel services.

People between the ages of 66 and 70, people with previous illnesses and their contact persons, teachers, educators and employees who work in the meat processing industry or in the distribution centers of parcel services. Level 5: People between the ages of 60 and 65, employees in the armed forces, the police, the fire brigade, waste management and also employees in local public transport.

People between the ages of 60 and 65, employees in the armed forces, the police, the fire brigade, waste management and also employees in local public transport. Level 6: Everyone else who wants to be vaccinated.

“The Herd immunity is the goal we want to achieve, towards summer. But there are intermediate goals ”, remarked Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. Even if not all people can be vaccinated immediately, the infection rate can still be reduced and the risk groups always better protected.

"It is important to see the intermediate goals: If we can vaccinate all residents in nursing homes in January, that will make a difference in the pandemic. This also applies to those over 70, who often show difficult courses," said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn.

“If we manage to get everyone over the age of 75 and 80 vaccinate, then we take the pandemic a large part of their horror, ”Spahn continued. Above all, this means fewer corona deaths. In a press release, Jens Spahn also said: “Every second death with or from Corona in Germany is in an over 80-year-old.”

Around that Coronavirus intensive research will continue. Because not just developing one Vaccine is important also one Corona drug could go a long way in combating the spasm Corona pandemic Afford. Scientists from Tübingen* have now achieved their first breakthrough in corona research. * echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

