A few hours ago the news was known that Luis Brandoni was infected with coronavirus. From the Multitabaris account, managed by the theatrical entrepreneur Carlos Rottemberg, they published the following: “Confirmed the positive result of Luis Brandoni by Covid-19 the theatrical season of The accompaniment until new notice”.

Before, from the same account they had anticipated the situation: “The accompaniment no shows for this week. Actor Luis Brandoni is under medical observation in order to control some symptoms of physical discomfort, still under study. Tickets are exchanged or returned through the same channels through which they were purchased. “

Once the news was confirmed, words of encouragement exploded from many sectors, sending good energy to the actor. Inclusive the hashtag #FuerzaBeto became a trend on Twitter and the messages of the people to accompany him from the networks multiplied.

Luis Brandoni and Hernán Lombardi in the march of August 17, 2020 in which the protesters were separated by fleet fleet.

However, from his Twitter account, in which he has almost 3 and a half million followers, he published: “Confirmed: the fleet does not prevent the #coronavirus”. He immediately received many comments repudiating his irony. Above all, they stressed that he should not make fun of or make jokes about an illness. And they remarked that it was one more example of the political rift.

Jorge Rial recalled a protest in which Luis Brandoni participated with other references from Cambiemos, in which they kept their distance, holding the fleet.

One of those who responded the strongest was Juan José Campanella, who repudiated the journalist’s tweet. “He refers to Beto Brandoni, laughing that COVID was caught. It is not necessary to editorialize this tweet, it shows everything by itself”, answered.

Juan José Campanella came to the crossroads of Jorge Rial’s controversial tweet against Luis Brandoni.

The repudiation of the people came quickly and almost all opinions were in the same direction. Against Jorge Rial and asking for a speedy recovery for Brandoni.

