BDuring his visit to the People’s Republic of China, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for fairness in trade relations. Germany and China have a common interest “that the advantages of globalization and the economic growth that is possible as a result are not lost,” said Scholz on Friday at the beginning of his meeting with Prime Minister Li Keqiang. What is important for Germany, however, is “economic relations on an equal footing,” said the Chancellor.

He is also concerned with the “question that investment access must be equally guaranteed and that no dependencies arise that contribute to the fact that one cannot act freely,” Scholz continued. Germany expects “reciprocity” on trade issues.

Western companies have long complained about difficult market access in the People’s Republic. Another important contentious issue is the protection of intellectual property. The Chancellor’s visit also takes place against the background of a debate about the growing dependency of the export-oriented German economy on China.

Premier Li emphasized his government’s desire for even closer cooperation with Germany. “Germany and China are both committed to free and fair trade,” he said at the meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “We will continue to commit ourselves to opening up to the outside world, which is advantageous for all sides.”

In their opening statements, both heads of government referred to the tense world situation; they warned of a deterioration in the economic situation and called for peace and stability. Scholz also expressly addressed the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.







He also wanted to talk to the Chinese leadership “about what makes the world more unsafe today – from my point of view this is particularly the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine with its consequences for Europe and the whole world,” said Scholz. His visit comes at a difficult time when we must do everything we can to ensure that the world develops peacefully.

The German government had previously expressed the hope that China would use its influence in Russia to prevent an escalation of the war in Ukraine – and in particular the scenario of the use of nuclear weapons.







Li did not specifically address the Ukraine war in his statement. He simply said: “The world is confronted with too many risks.” There is a “danger of a downturn”. The world needs “stability and predictability” all the more. China is interested in “peace and stability around the world, so we can play our due role.”

Xi Jinping wants to deepen cooperation

At his first meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping had previously expressed the hope that the visit would deepen mutual trust and cooperation. Both sides should observe the principles of mutual respect and seeking common ground while ignoring differences, Xi said, according to a report by Chinese state television. The exchange, learning from each other and cooperation for the benefit of both sides should be maintained.

Under the circumstances, ties could develop in an unbiased and steady direction, as demonstrated by the five decades since Germany-China diplomatic ties were established, Xi Jinping said. The international situation is “complex and changeable”. China and Germany should work together as influential countries and make more contributions to peace and development “in times of change and chaos.”