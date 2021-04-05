Video game addiction is a disorder currently recognized by the World Health Organization (who).

In fact, it appears in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases, and we are talking since 2018.

Since that time, some rehabilitation centers have been opened, and more and more psychologists are aware of this condition. But some of them have ‘curious’ ways of fighting it.

Ban video games they are addicted to

That is the case of Marc masip, psychologist and director of Disconnect @ Program. The latter is a psychological institute where addictions to new technologies are handled, such as the cases of social networks, mobile phones and video games themselves.

Recently, he participated in a program with Antenna 3, a well-known Spanish television channel. Via a video it was shared on Twitter a fragment of an interview that they did and has caused a stir.

WHO declares video game addiction a mental disorder

What happens is that one of the measures he recommends against video games sounds excessive or draconian for many players.

What do we mean? Well, to ban this means of digital entertainment outright. Many do not agree with such a measure.

It is because of this that the MasipTaking advantage of his account on this social network, he had to make some clarifications. For starters, he noted that there is more to see.

Marc Masip defends this type of treatment

‘When you see it in its entirety (I think it’s good before giving an opinion) you will see that we share many of the things that you recriminate. We have talked about the benefits’ pointed out this psychologist.

He stated that a lot of the criticism he is receiving is due to the fact that the full interview is not available. ‘As with drugs, we opt for abstinence for our patients (not for other people). With great success, by the way ‘, highlighted Marc masip. Then he added something else.

He pointed ‘100% with education and no prohibition. But then you have to apply it to the case ‘. Is it really necessary to go to the extreme of banning someone from video games?

Many disagree with this way of thinking of Masip, and they have let you know. Addiction to this medium is defined by the who as a ‘poor control over games’, to the degree that they prevail over ‘other interests and daily activities’ with negative consequences.

But according to whoTo discover if someone suffers from video game addiction, several studies are necessary. The video can be seen in the link at the end of this note.

