Dealing with schools in Corona times is currently one of many hotly debated topics. Many would like to see uniform rules, but so far it looks little like that.

can imagine school openings for certain age groups. For what concept will Germany decide?

Berlin – In the vacation hardly any child likes to think about school. But the uncertainty could be even less popular. Because so far neither students nor parents know how it is 11th January goes on. Then the previous Corona decision by the federal and state governments ends – a new one is expected on January 5th. The Lockdown will probably be extended, but what happens to them schools?

Information of Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung According to the states are divided on how to deal with educational institutions. Already in the last one decision It was said very generally: “In the period from December 16, 2020 to January 10, 2021, contacts are to be significantly restricted in schools. During this time, children should be cared for at home whenever possible. Therefore, during this period the schools are generally closed or the compulsory attendance is suspended. “

On the basis of these three sentences, each country could then find its own way. education has long been federal Controversial issue, since it is one of the last political areas that the countries with determining sovereignty have left. In Bavaria and Saxony the schools were closed before Christmas. In Bremen, on the other hand, no more children had to appear, but the schools remained open anyway.

Schools in Corona times: Educational institutions should stay open for a long time – associations appeal

“Classroom teaching” is the word that many have held up for so long. “Keep schools open as long as possible” was the mantra. Too great the damage to the children seen during closings. And yet it turned out differently in the end – to the chagrin of some associations.

The German Academy for Child and Adolescent Medicine (DAKJ) and the German Teachers Association about now appeal to politicsTo make “schools safe places for students and teachers” and to make clear decisions. Because: “School and education are among the basic needs of children”, writes Secretary General of the DAKJ, Hans-Iko Huppertz in the declaration.

The associations demand one, among other things nationwide hygiene level plan, which clearly defines what happens when, depending on the infection rate and age. In this way, complete school closings should be avoided in the future. In addition, the infection protection in schools must be improved, for example through distance regulations, masks for teachers and rapid tests.

Fast School openings With concepts also challenge psychologists, especially with a view to growing numbers of “School refusal”. “After the first shutdown, we noticed a dramatic increase in the number of cases of refusal to attend school,” said the chairwoman of the Association of School Psychologists Baden-Württemberg (LSBW), Nina Grossmann of the German Press Agency. Pupils of all ages get used to doing nothing, neglect their tasks and then feel overwhelmed when they return to school.

Schools / Corona: Will the federal states find a common path? So far there has been more of a disagreement

So far, politicians have been rather divided on how to proceed. Most recently in the headlines was the statement by the Baden-Württemberg Minister of Culture, Susanne Eisenmann (CDU), daycare centers and primary schools will definitely open from January 11th. Rushed to her side Friedrich Merzwho wants to prove himself soon at the CDU party congress. “Susanne Eisenmann has the courage to say something right, namely that the schools have to be reopened as soon as possible,” he told the newspaper Funke media group. “And it is also the political will of all those involved to go in this direction depending on the incidence situation.”

Eisenmann’s colleague from Bavaria is not yet so sure what will happen in the near future due to the high number of infections. “One Face-to-face teaching on January 11th for everyone I think is unlikely, “said Michael Piazolo (FW) recently compared to the Munich Mercury. Then rather a hybrid form between alternating and distance lessons. Because he also rules out an extension of the vacation.

Spahn, Lauterbach and Drosten: Better to keep schools closed a little longer

Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU), which is currently receiving a lot of criticism about the corona vaccinations, has found an extension to be good. “I think it is easier for everyone to have the schools a week longer than to open them and then be faced with debates again at some point in a few weeks,” said Spahn on “RTL-Aktuell”.

Normality in schools also includes SPD health experts Karl Lauterbach out. He said the a few days ago Rheinische Post: “After this Lockdown there must be no return to regular classroom teaching. Mask, airing plus 30 children is not possible, otherwise there is a risk of exponential growth in the number of infections. “

Virologist emphasizes that there are also infections in schools Christian Drosten again and again. In mid-December, he shared one on Twitter Study from Oxfordwho recognized the strong effects of school closings in the fight against the corona pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said repeatedly that more should be listened to science. But here lies the problem for politics at the same time: The school studies are still too diverse for clear guidelines to be discernible.

Modeling study on measures taken during the first wave. Strong effect of school closings. Mentioned as preprint in June podcast, now in Science @sciencemagazine. https://t.co/PwxGWjVp2x And of course: there are other studies that do not find any effects from school closings. – Christian Drosten (@c_drosten) December 15, 2020

Studies on corona in schools provide different results – what does politics decide?

A Study leader from Dresden, Reinhard Berner, Clinic Director of the Clinic and Polyclinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the University Hospital, for example, saw no evidence after a second study phase “that schools are turning to ‘silent hotspots’ pandemic have developed. ”He regards school closure as a last resort at best.

Complete school closings, hygiene measures, the suspension of compulsory attendance, extended holidays, digital lessons, alternating lessons, hybrid lessons or a mixture of these: All routes have advantages and disadvantages. The balance could therefore be with Corona summit on January 5th last. Or there is again no uniform federal regulation and each federal state decides again what it thinks is right. (cibo)