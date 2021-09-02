B.lately, many people in Texas had hoped that the Supreme Court would intervene – but on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday the nine judges were silent about the new abortion law in the republican-ruled state. The law stipulates that people who undertake or support an abortion can be held legally liable – but the pregnant woman herself is not included.

The new regulation affects all pregnancies from the sixth week onwards, when many women do not yet know that they are pregnant. According to the CDC, an estimated 65 percent of abortions are performed in the first eight weeks and 91 percent in the first 13 weeks after fertilization. The Texan law thus declares a large number of abortions to be in fact illegal. Exceptions for rape of adults or minors are not provided.

The peculiarity of the new law, however, lies in its enforcement. It stipulates that the state does not identify and sanction the doctors or medical workers who perform abortions. Instead, it stipulates that private individuals can file civil lawsuits against the medical professionals as soon as they become aware of abortions and are offended by it. It is irrelevant whether or not citizens who file a complaint are related to the pregnant person.

Alexis McGill, chairman of the organization “Planned Parenthood” called the law an invitation to vigilante justice and denunciation. Successful plaintiffs could even receive damages, according to radio station NPR. The anti-abortion organization “Texas Right to Life” already runs a website for what it calls “whistleblowers”.

Biden: Extreme law

According to lawyers, the wording of the law also makes it harder to take action against the Texas version of the abortion ban than against similar advances in other Republican states. In order to secure themselves legally, affected practices and clinics in Texas announced that they would no longer perform abortions for the time being.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised to protect the constitutional rights of pregnant women enforced by the precedent decision in the Roe v. Wade ”from 1973. According to this, the state cannot prohibit an abortion in the first three months of a pregnancy; only limited deadlines are possible from the second trimester onwards. “This extreme law in Texas violates the constitutional law that began with Roe v. Wade was created and upheld for half a century, ”Biden said.

When asked, the White House remained vague about what the president intended to do. Its options are limited. Biden can again call on Congress, “Roe v. Wade ”in legal form. The decision at the time regulated abortions as a largely protected part of privacy. Many Democrats are in favor of such a law. A number of activists are also calling for an amendment to the constitution on equality for all genders, including their unhindered access to medical care. In view of the majority in the Senate, it is unlikely that such a regulation will come about. At the moment, the Republicans have the option to block many legislative initiatives through the “filibuster process”. Conservative Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia do not want to abolish that.

Laws would prevent states from challenging the right to an abortion in the Supreme Court. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday because the chief justices did not stop it despite urgent motions from civil rights organizations and medical professionals. The Supreme Court can still declare the regulation unconstitutional – but unlike in previous cases, it only applies once.

666 new laws

The majority of the conservative judges will also decide in the fall on Mississippi’s abortion law, which prohibits abortion after the 15th week. This year alone, 19 states passed restrictive abortion laws that were often stopped by lower courts. The aim of the conservatively governed states is that the Supreme Court at least partially confirms one of these regulations and “Roe v. Wade ”so that abortions would only be possible without restrictions in individual states.

Not only did the new abortion law go into effect in Texas on Wednesday. MPs passed 666 new laws and regulations pending signature by Governor Greg Abbott or effective immediately.

These include the tightening of the electoral law against which the Democrats protested. Postal voting is becoming more time-consuming again, districts can no longer send absentee voting requests. Facilities such as mobile polling stations in underserved areas are also banned. Texas is also removing most of the regulations on the purchase of handguns – few people, especially ex-convicts, will be unable to purchase pistols and rifles.

Over the summer, dozens of Texas Democrats boycotted the Chamber of Deputies and left the state, primarily to prevent decisions on the right to vote. With the end of the blockade, the Republicans were able to pass the postponed laws.