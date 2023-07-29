Controversial teak from Myanmar was used in the renovation of Princess Beatrix’s sailing yacht, the Groene Draeck. That reports RTL News Saturday based on own research. In the Netherlands, teak may only be imported if the trader knows exactly where it comes from, but that is impossible to find out in Myanmar.

The wood is controversial because much more is being cut in the heavily corrupt Myanmar than the government officially allows, resulting in deforestation. In addition, the military, which has been accused of serious human rights violations for decades, benefits from the teak sale.

Read also: The import of teak from Myanmar continues despite European sanctions



The European Timber Regulation has therefore been in force since 2013, which prohibits the import of illegally harvested timber. But because it is impossible to find out exactly where the wood comes from in Myanmar, according to the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority, in practice it means that legal import of teak from the Asian country is impossible. The government is also taking strict action against this: at the end of 2022, two more wood importers became involved criminally convicted.

The regulation is specifically aimed at imports. Once the wood has entered the borders of the European Union, it can be freely sold and used. So there are no legal consequences for Princess Beatrix if it really concerns wood from Myanmar.

New teak deck

De Gouden Draeck was thoroughly renovated in 2022, largely paid for by the Ministry of Defence, which reserves 87,000 euros annually for this. In addition, the sailing yacht is equipped with a new deck, made of teak. The wood of the Tecton grandis from Myanmar is the best teak in the world and is often used for the decks of luxury yachts.

Three experts interviewed by RTL News have no doubt that the used teak comes from Myanmar. They base their conclusion on the growth rings in the wood, which are much closer together because only in the Asian country are wild trees still being cut down from the jungle. These grow more slowly than trees on plantations. The Government Information Service acknowledges that teak has been used, but says to RTL News that it can no longer find out where it comes from exactly.

Also read this research story: How teak from Myanmar illegally ends up with Dutch superyacht builders

