For this investigative story, education editor Emily Hanford spoke to more than 125 people. A considerable achievement, which gives weight to her story. For more than a decade, elementary schools across America used a teaching method to teach children how to read. But that method turned out to be not very successful. When parents guided their children themselves during the pandemic, doubts arose. In a sentence, children had to cover a word and gamble what word was there, instead of reading the word. Learning to read in this way has long-term impact. A mother says that her 14-year-old son still makes daily mistakes because he reads what he thinks that it says. The series is full of twists and turns and has made a significant political impact.

Sold a Story 6 episodes, APM Reports. Theme: Society, education.