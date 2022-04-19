Misha van Denderen, the controversial director of the poorly performing Schools for Personal Education (SvPO), wants to hang up his position if education minister Wiersma ensures that the eight branches can keep their heads above water financially for the next six years.





Van Denderen writes this in letters to parents and the minister in the hands of this website. The letter to the minister also literally contains an ultimatum: 'I therefore urge you to guarantee before the May holidays, i.e. at the latest on April 22, that you will no longer cut funding for the eight schools in the next six years and also if a school (temporarily) falls or threatens to fall below the closing standard, it gives the school the opportunity to rise above that standard again during that period.'

Without this guarantee, the closure of at least six schools cannot be prevented, according to the director. ‘If this agreement about continuity for students, teachers and parents can be made, I am very willing to hand over the board to a board member to be nominated by you.’

Seriously in danger

Education at eight so-called SvPO schools (Schools for Personal Education) in the Netherlands has been seriously jeopardized because Van Denderen conducted financial mismanagement, according to an extensive investigation by the Education Inspectorate that came out on Friday after the intervention of the judge.

The Inspectorate thoroughly examined the accommodation of the eight Schools for Personal Education in Amsterdam, Utrecht, Hoorn, Deventer, Hengelo, Geldermalsen, Kapelle and Hurdegaryp. Maladministration has been established.

The watchdog previously filed a complaint with the Public Prosecution Service against the driver of the school group. He would have ‘committed one or more criminal offenses’. Education minister Dennis Wiersma believes that the director of the eight schools should now resign as soon as possible. If Van Denderen does not do this, the minister can stop transferring money to the schools.

Tendentious

Van Denderen once again writes to the parents that the inspection reports are ‘tendentious’. He is also ‘stunned’ about the negative statements made by Minister Wiersma about the education of the schools. ‘The inspection reports and the statements of the minister have put the schools in a bad light. The negative publicity has put a lot of pressure on new influx of students. While the results at our schools are good and students often experience a wonderful development.’

According to the driver, however, there is ‘a bright spot’. He concludes: ‘The minister states on the website of the national government that the SvPO schools will remain open. Let’s hold him to that.’

Minister Wiersma already indicated on Friday that he has definitively lost confidence in the current SvPO director. Van Denderen could not be reached today for further explanation.