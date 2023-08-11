This generation of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has gone through many controversies since its poor performance was revealed, since many errors such as bugs and frame drops were reported during the first days of launch. Also, the character designs haven’t finished convincing fans, and that brings us to the new plushies that will come out of some of them.

The most affected in all this is wigglet, a character with a shape that could be confused with something phallic, and in view of this, users have not let the matter go unnoticed, with comments ranging from funny to something more fearful. That is reflected in the different publications on the internet that have divided the fans.

Here is one of the tweets:

Since wigglet was revealed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet It has been in the crosshairs of people, since in bugs it has been taken as the object of ridicule due to its design, many even wonder why it did not go through a review process before being released. They mention it not only because of its appearance in general, but also because of the stuffed animal that is now for sale in official company stores.

Remember that these versions of Pokemon are already available in nintendoswitch.

Editor’s note: The truth is, if this stuffed animal looks a bit grotesque, then it’s better that they change the design to another that can be adapted to children’s audiences. They could do it as a Digglet type.