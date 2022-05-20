The world of Esports is curious, since despite having a good atmosphere at almost all times, there are times when some players are involved in serious scandals. This has happened in scenes like Super Smash Bros., Fortnite, Call of Duty Y League of Legends. And now a new controversy has arisen around street-fighter.

A Korean gamer who specializes in fighting titles, Seon-woo “infiltration” Leerevealed hours ago that he has been banned from participating in several tournaments, and one of those is precisely the EVO 2022. This was made known to him by mail, stating that it is for a violation of conduct of the event, they even reimbursed the money for his registration.

This same thing also happened with the tournament known as Combo Breaker. He even shared screenshots of the emails each of these big companies sent him.

This happened to me in the morning, I will announce my statement later.

I’ll need some time, but please wait a little more.

Thank you for always supporting me. pic.twitter.com/EDDNSRhjUv — INFILTRATION (@INFILTRATION85) May 20, 2022

The website of Kotaku contacted the general manager of EVO, Rick Thierexplaining that the event is committed to fostering a safe environment for our players and fans.

Here his comment:

Evo will not publicly discuss individual performance decisions, but will take steps to uphold our code of conduct and create a welcoming environment at competitions. These efforts are vital to the future of Evo and the experience we strive to create for our community.

This is what Lee mentioned about it:

I legitimately believe that it can be fixed with proper conversation. I hope that the organizers speak and explain exactly what is the reason that has denied my entry. I also demand a proper apology that has caused financial and mental stress by my planning multiple trips abroad to get to these events and reverse your decision to deny entry.

It is worth commenting that 2018 read made headlines when he was accused of domestic violence against his now ex-wife. A follow-up investigation found these allegations to be credible and removed read from your list. That led him to voluntarily withdraw from the official tournaments of street-fighter for a year, while challenging the allegations, and was eventually found guilty by a South Korean court.

Despite all this, he continued to run into problems after he returned to the scene, one of which was an attempt to fraudulently win a title fight competition in which he specialized. Added to that were some inappropriate comments he made through his broadcasts. Twitterwhich led to a full week of banning.

For now, read he is suspended from all kinds of tournaments in video games. Something that can cause long-term havoc. With this information in mind, it would be better to consider a change of behavior before the ban is for life.

Via: Kotaku