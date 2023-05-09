Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced today that a “genuine war” has been unleashed against his country in which he guaranteed victory and described as “criminal” the ideology of supremacy that, according to the Kremlin, Western leaders defend.

“A real war has once again been unleashed against our homeland. But we resist international terrorism and we will also defend the people of Donbas and guarantee our security“, said Putin during his speech at the military parade on Red Square on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the victory about Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin stressed that Russia “does not have unfriendly and hostile peoples neither in the West nor in the East” and, like the absolute majority of countries in the world, yearns for “a peaceful, free and stable future”.. At the same time, he accused the West of forgetting what happened when Hitlerite Germany pursued world dominance by unleashing war in 1939.



“We consider any supremacist ideology to be by its nature disgusting, criminal and deadly. Instead, globalist elites continue to defend their exclusivity, pit people against each other and divide societies, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism,” he stressed.

Russia commemorates the 78th anniversary of the World War II victory over Nazi Germany and its allies. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in the war.

He accused Western powers of “imposing their will, their rights, their rules and, in reality, forging “a system of looting, violence and oppression” in which “traditional values ​​that make man man” are also destroyed. “It seems they have forgotten what the insane Nazi aspiration for world domination led to, who destroyed that monstrous and utter evil (…) and who spared no lives for the sake of the liberation of the peoples of Europe,” he said, in allusion to the Red Army.

during his speech the head of the Kremlin ordered to observe a minute of silence in memory of the fallen in the Great Patriotic War -more than 26 million Soviets-, as the Soviet episode of the world war is known in this country. Some 10,000 soldiers, including more than half a thousand fighters in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, and numerous military equipment paraded along the cobblestones of Red Square, a stop surrounded this year by strict security measures for fear of acts of sabotage by the enemy. .

‘Russia’s future depends on fighters in Ukraine’

Putin, assured this Tuesday that the “future” of Russia “depends” on the soldiers fighting in Ukraine, in a speech before thousands of soldiers at the celebrations of the victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow’s Red Square.

“Nothing is more important now than your military task. The security of the country depends on you today, the future of our State and our people depends on you.“he told the soldiers, hundreds of whom took part in the offensive in Ukraine.

