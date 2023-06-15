The Mexican singer Víctor Noriega, a former member of the Garibaldi Group, makes public his interest in carrying out a project together with his former colleagues from said group that was a musical success in the 90s with songs like ‘La ventanita’.

Víctor Noriega had a meeting with the media in CDMX and they asked him about everything, including if it is true that does not have a good relationship with Sergio Mayer, also a former member of Garibaldi.

In several media it is mentioned that Víctor mentions that he will always feel proud for having belonged to Garibaldi and he likes that they say “Víctor Noriega de Garibaldi” and not “ex-member of Garibaldi”:

Garibaldi Group. Photo by Mexico Agency

“If there is an opportunity, yes, of course, we are always all together, we are already like brothers, but we also have different projects.”

In addition, he gives his opinion on Sergio Mayer’s performance in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, where he has been classified as manipulative and macho:

“Sergio has a very interesting personality, he is quite tenacious at times, I say that not even crabs suddenly want it…”, Víctor expressed when he heard the negative comments about his groupmate.

Sergio Mayer. Photo Agency Mexico

Regarding the personality of Sergio, actress Isabella Camil’s husband, he believes that he is a man who is used to imposing his will: “he is a little stubborn in that sense, but no, we have known each other for so many years, we know each other perfectly and we are already going back to work with him and everything, hey, kill that crab again, well no, but no way, That’s what happened to me.”

Who is Victor Noriega?

Víctor Noriega is originally from CDMX, he is 51 years old and after being in Garibaldi he began an acting career by participating in soap operas such as ‘Passionate Grudge’ and ‘Camila’, this at the end of the 1990s.

He has also participated with Thalía in the telenovela ‘Rosalinda’ and has played other roles in various Televisa productions. The last one in which he participated is ‘Las Amazonas’, during 2016.

Victor Noriega. Instagram photo

