Highlights: BJP appoints Anupan Hazra as national secretary in view of next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal

Anupam Hazra spoke to the media as soon as he became an officer, gave a controversial statement

TMC attacker on Anupam Hazra’s statement, BJP shies away

Anupam Hazra said, I will talk to the media again on Monday

Kolkata

Newly appointed National Secretary of West Bengal and former MP Anupam Hazra has given a controversial statement. He said that he would embrace Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if she comes to Corona virus positive. Hazara’s statement has been targeted by the Trinamool Congress, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has refused to say anything while sidestepping this statement.

After being made BJP’s national secretary, Anupam Hajra was in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas to take a meeting of the District Executive. Here he said, ‘If someday I become Corona positive, I will go to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and embrace her. Then she will understand the pain of those who have lost their loved ones due to Corona epidemic. ‘

TMC said attack

TMC attacked Anupam Hazra’s statement on him. It was said on behalf of the party, “If this statement is from the BJP national secretary, then people can understand how other members of the party will talk.”

The Lok Sabha elections were lost in 2019

Anupam Hazra has been a TMC MP from Bolpur. He was fired for anti-party activities. The BJP gave him a ticket from Jadavpur in the March 2019 Lok Sabha election but lost.

‘BJP defends’

BJP has taken a dig at Anupam Hazra’s statement. Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, ‘We pray that both Anupam Hazra and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remain healthy and neither of them has an infection of corona. I pray that both of them live long. ‘ BJP state vice president Raju Banerjee said that he does not know what statement Anupam Hazra actually made.

‘Mamta the bigger enemy than Corona’

Anupam Hazra earlier told reporters, ‘For BJP workers, the more powerful enemy than Corona is Mamata Banerjee. In Bengal, dead people from Corona are cremated with kerosene oil, which is very sad. The victims were not allowed to meet family members. Our aim is to oust the Trinamool from power.