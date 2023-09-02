The discredited President of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, said in a statement yesterday that he will continue to fight to clear his name. Despite all the fuss about the kiss he gave on the mouth of Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso after the World Cup final, he still has no intention of leaving.

Rubiales admitted that he made mistakes and apologized again. “I made mistakes, I sincerely regret that. I want to improve my behavior and have learned that chairpersons should always set an example in any situation. I wasn’t.”

But he repeated that he feels like a victim of a smear campaign, which he continues to fight against. “Despite the political pressure, the pressure from the media and all the lies, manipulations and censorship, I continue to rely on the independent authorities to resolve this issue,” Rubiales said, in a statement owned by the Spanish newspaper. El Mundo Deportivo.

Read also

• Mother Rubiales in hospital after hunger strike

• Spanish federation asks Rubiales to resign immediately

• Video surfaced of Hermoso laughing at kiss See also Editorial | The titular list could already be announced

Rubiales thinks it’s unfair how he is being treated. “I am being lynched in politics and the media. National and international. I have been treated unfairly and that should never happen to anyone.” FIFA has suspended Rubiales for 90 days pending an investigation into him by the disciplinary committee of the global federation.

‘serious misconduct’

The Spanish sports court TAD announced on Friday that it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales for “serious misconduct”. The Spanish government had previously asked the TAD to initiate proceedings for ‘very serious misconduct’. The highest sports council in Spain could have suspended Rubiales. This is not possible with this qualification, which is why a procedure has now been started.

The controversial kiss has led to many reactions. Sarina Wiegman dedicated her title of female coach of the year to the Spanish players on Thursday. Wiegman is national coach of the English women, who lost to Spain in the final. See also What did Camp do? He was mostly passive

Match Center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below.

Listen to our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below