A controversial party is the controversy this Sunday in football Peru, whose protagonists were some of the members of the staff of the Lima Alliance.

After the tie with the ADT at the Matute stadiumat night footballers had fun, but in a not very traditional party and one that has been criticized in that country.

What happened

“In the videos that circulated on social networks, you can see several Alianza Lima footballers enjoying what appears to be a nightclub. One of the moments that caught the most attention was when Bryan Reynawho had played minutes in the match against ADT, sent greetings to a fan at the request of a guest at the party,” says the portal expitosanoticia.pr

He added: “What generated controversy was his subsequent warning to the guest not to upload the video to social media, apparently concerned about the possible criticism he might receive.”

The newspaper pointed out that the images show how Carlos Zambrano“who is injured, dancing with his partner. What has intensified the controversy is the presence of several athletes in the process of recovery or off the courts due to injuries.”

“Among them stands out the case of Andrés Andrade, who is in the process of recovery, and Pablo Sabbag, who has also not been able to play due to an injury,” it was noted.

