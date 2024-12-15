Very important victory for Betis: Pellegrini’s men broke their bad streak in the League by knocking down Villarreal at La Cerámica this Sunday, in a match that was not without controversy due to the controversial gesture from referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández to Vitor Roque by getting yellow.

The Madrid referee put his hand in his pocket in the 64th minute of the match, while the Brazilian was talking to him after committing a foul and then showed the yellow card. winking and smiling at him at the same time.

It has not been the only action of the braid that has placed him at the center of controversy, since it also his decision to expel Chimy Ávila with a direct red card after a challenge on Álex Baena has caused the anger of the Betic team.

The Verdiblanco president, Ángel Haro, considered that Cuadra Fernández’s decision, “more than a serious error, it is rude and an insult to Beticism”at the same time that he highlighted that “it could have been decisive if not for the great game” that his team has played.

Furthermore, Haro has pointed out that it is not just the expulsion, but “the cards left and right” that were issued when the VAR review was requested from the bench and He trusted the proceedings opened in the Technical Committee of Referees once the play and the audios are analyzed because, as he said, “when there are errors you have to ask for explanations.”

Regarding the expulsion, Cuadra Fernández states in the match report that he showed the red card to Chimy Ávila “for tackle an opponent from behind by knocking him downwithout any intention of playing the ball and having the opponent as an object”, and that, later, “he throws a second kick, this one without reaching him”.

The referee has also reported in the file that Manuel Fajardo, sports director of Betis, rebuked the referee team when they were in the locker room area: “Stopping in front of him, since he was in my way, far from ceasing his behavior, He continued looking at me and repeating the ‘it’s always the same with us, yes, you don’t have the same criteria“.