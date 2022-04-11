Lewis Hamilton he concluded the Australian GP with a fourth place which overall can be assessed satisfactorily. Mercedes had started the weekend with great difficulties but, also thanks to the problems of several other drivers such as Sainz, Verstappen and Alonso, managed to place their cars on the podium (with George Russell, third) and Hamilton immediately behind it. . For the second race in a row, the seven-time world champion took ‘his pay’ from his young box mate, even if in this case it should be emphasized that Russell’s overtaking on # 44 only took place thanks to the entry on the track of the Safety Car at the right time.

On the radio, however, Hamilton has not failed on several occasions to show a certainty frustration with his pit wall. The multi-champion from Stevenage complained at the beginning of the race about the lost positions due to the safety car entering and then, in the final laps, he let himself go to a phrase that sparked several discussions among the fans: “You guys have put me in a really difficult position “. In fact, many have imagined that this comment was referring to the fact that he was placed right behind box mate Russell. In reality, in front of the media, as reported by the official F1 website, the Mercedes star has denied that that comment was addressed to his compatriot.

“I couldn’t fight for third place because the engine was overheating – said Hamilton, explaining his radio team – so I had to lift my foot. I had to keep up with it, but we still collected as many points as possible as a team and that’s fantastic “. On Instagram, The Hammer also did i congratulations to Russell on his first podium with the Mercedes suit. Overall, however, that Melbourne was not an unforgettable weekend for Hamilton was demonstrated by the long radio silence after the checkered flag. To his track engineer ‘Bono’ who complimented him for fourth place, in fact, Hamilton did not reply.