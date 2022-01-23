Everything pointed to the fact that the match between Pumas and Tigres, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, would end tied at one goal on the field of the University Olympic Stadium. However, a controversial marking in the last minutes of the match gave the UANL team the victory. From the eleven steps, André Pierre Gignac magnificently took a penalty and beat goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera to put the score 1-2 and get the first feline victory of the season.
At minute 90+2, debutant Juan José Miguel swept inside the area to reject the ball. The 24-year-old midfielder recklessly slid in and unintentionally ended up hitting André Pierre Gignac, who had already disposed of the ball. The referee Óscar Mejía García did not think twice and marked the maximum penalty. The Pumas players protested the decision and the whistler reviewed the play in the VAR.
After reviewing the contact on the screen, Mejía García reversed his decision. The move was questioned by the followers of the UNAM team through social networks and they stated that the marking was very strict. Arbitration analysts, such as Felipe Ramos Rizo, pointed out that the penalty in favor of Tigres was marked correctly and that the review of the play in the video arbitration system was unnecessary.
With this result, Tigres achieved its first victory in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Miguel Herrera’s team had started the season with a draw against Santos Laguna and a defeat against Puebla. For its part, Pumas conceded its first defeat of the tournament, after linking a couple of wins.
#Controversial #play #minutes #gave #Tigres #victory #Pumas
Leave a Reply