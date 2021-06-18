Former President Mauricio Macri visited the province of Mendoza with the excuse of the book presentation First time. Once the event was over, he spoke with journalists and left a controversial phrase about the coronavirus: “I never believed that this flu a little more serious it is something for which one must be without sleep. “

This is how Macri referred to the pandemic while he criticized the government again national for its sanitary model to face it, for the lack of vaccines and by restriction measures arranged to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I am not one of those who has really believed that this flu, a little more serious, is something for which one has to go without sleep because of this situation, right?” for a statement he had made last February that he would not be vaccinated against Covid until the last Argentine did.

As explained in his surroundings, Macri did not seek to minimize the pandemic, but to criticize with that phrase the reaction of the Alberto Fernández government of going to a strict quarantine when there were very few infections in the country and what that generated, such as the violation and paralysis of freedoms, as happened in Formosa, they exemplified.

“It was necessary to comply with the protocols and bring the vaccines that had to be brought, not to paralyze or slow down the economy,” they said.

Mauricio Macri, in Mendoza, where he presented his book “Primer tiempo”. Photo: Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

Explaining why he finally agreed to inoculate outside the country, the former president said: “I complied, I did not use a vaccine of the ones that entered Argentina, and would not have used it. What I said is: ‘Instead of my turn coming, who are over 60, I’m going to take advantage and get vaccinated here so I release a vaccine.’ I went and paid for my vaccine. I did it as a contribution ”.

In the report published this Friday by the newspaper El Sol, Macri also said that if he had had to govern in a pandemic, “I would have bought all the vaccines that were available because, if a closed country day costs billions of pesos or more than one hundred million dollars, how are you not going to buy all the vaccines“.



Former President Mauricio Macri gave interviews in Mendoza newspapers. Photo: Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

And he added: “Without ideological prejudices, with absolute transparency and guaranteeing the same level of vaccination of Chileans“.

Along these lines, he insisted: “A Conicet technician said that, if we had vaccinated like the Chileans, we would have 30 thousand fewer dead. And in addition to that, the number of days that we would not have been closed, causing the destruction of the population’s psychological, mental, physical and economic health. “

For Macri, “the pandemic is a disgrace, but the quarantine, the abuses of authority and the curtailment of freedoms only brought more trouble“.

“The handling of the pandemic has really been a disgrace for Argentines. Fortunately, the people of Mendoza have a governor (by Rodolfo Suárez) who has not followed the line set by the President and has managed freely so that the people of Mendoza could survive this misfortune, “said Macri, who presented his book First time via streaming.

Kicillof’s answer

The Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, questioned Macri’s statements when judging that the former president “is seen that, in all this time, living among their privileges, could not perceive what is happening in Argentina “, in relation to the pandemic.

“I heard an ex-president say that this pandemic was like a ‘flu, a little more serious’, I say: My God, how lucky that He did not have in his hands to direct the health of all and all Argentines“Kicillof said about the words of the PRO leader, when he inaugurated a health center in Villa Gesell this afternoon.

Along these lines, the president said: “I hope no one has heard, of people who lost a family member, friends, neighbors. We already know what one of the most serious problems in Argentina is: they say things of immense gravity. “

LM