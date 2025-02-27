Wolfsburg is not Bochum, and its VfL, in turn, is a completely different than the VW branch of the same name, based on the Mittelland Canal. But when Kilian Fischer, 24, on Wednesday night, commented on the decisive scene of the cup game be VfL, i.e. the Wolfsburger, just lost at RB Leipzig with 0-1, you could also imagine the lecture as a shoasting speech, from the mouth of the Bochumer Barden Herbert Grönemeyer: “Short distance/not only the ball. to be returned. And who wanted to accompany that with sad chords from the e-piano: just too! Because what followed was like the pure tragedy from the Wolfsburg perspective: a penalty whistle by Tobias Reichel, 39, of merciless nature.