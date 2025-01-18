Leganés was already close to victory against Atlético de Madrid when everything stopped on the Butarque pitch: the VAR called the referee for a possible penalty and the referee, After reviewing the action, he awarded the maximum penalty to the mattress box. A decision that ended with the clash between the benches of the local team and the visitor.

It all started with a red-and-white corner kick towards the local area in search of an equalizer: Le Normand tried to head it, but the ball never reached him, instead ended up hitting Sergio Gómez’s arm. Initially, Melero López did not point anything out, but after seeing it on the screen again he changed his mind and gave a penalty.

It was the 88th minute and he put the tie on a plate for an Atlético that knew that The leadership of the League and their streak of victories passed through the Pepinero stadium. But he could not save one thing or the other: Antoine Griezmann sent his shot wide and the colchonero team fell in Leganés, which leaves the top of the table in the hands of Real Madrid and leaves the record for consecutive wins in the entity at 15 red and white

Before the Frenchman fired, the atmosphere had already heated up on the benches: Borja Jiménez, coach of Leganés, did not like at all the protests of Cholo Simeone, who demanded the handball of the pepinero footballer and the penalty for his team.

“Speak, speak”the coach of the blue and white team could be seen saying. And that was not all, as he also addressed the rojiblanco coaching staff making crying gestures with hands.

“I wanted to apologize because in the heat of the battle we got a little heated during the penalty shootout, and I wanted to apologize. We often say many things to each other on the bench, but today you saw me and I wanted to apologize because it doesn’t represent me.. It’s not my intention either,” Jiménez said after the bench, when appearing before the DAZN cameras.