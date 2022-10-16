Controversial model in Santa Fe: “I have had sex with a player”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Instagram Spencer Castillo
Spencer Castillo “was left behind” and spoke clearly on his social networks.
October 16, 2022, 03:35 PM
reappeared spencer castlethe Bogota model who lives in Barrancabermeja (Santander) and who lit up social networks a week ago on account of a photo that was taken with several soccer players from Santa Fe at the Cardenal concentration hotel, prior to the match with Alianza Petrolera, which lost 4-0 on October 10.
Although the model denied having had anything more than a photo with the red-and-white players, she reappeared on her social networks to answer some questions from her followers.
And many of those inquiries were from people who insisted on knowing if something intimate had happened that night in the hotel.
In the midst of their interactions on Instagram stories, the model made a confession:“Yes I have had sex with a football player”.
Castle’s Revelation
In the dynamic that he proposed to his followers, Castillo first said that he had not had relations with a soccer player.
Then, after saying “wait I think”, he assured: “I have had sex with a football player.”
Later, before the interest of her followers, the woman clarified with laughter: “She’s not exactly from Santa Fe!”
However, he assured: “If I told them, I think they would go backwards”leaving secret the identity of the footballer with whom, according to her, she had a relationship.
soccernetwork
