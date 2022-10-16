Monday, October 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Controversial model in Santa Fe: “I have had sex with a player”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Model OnlyFans, players Santa Fe
Photo:

Instagram Spencer Castillo

Spencer Castillo “was left behind” and spoke clearly on his social networks.

reappeared spencer castlethe Bogota model who lives in Barrancabermeja (Santander) and who lit up social networks a week ago on account of a photo that was taken with several soccer players from Santa Fe at the Cardenal concentration hotel, prior to the match with Alianza Petrolera, which lost 4-0 on October 10.

See also  Cardetti: "In a big club like Santa Fe, the only thing is to fight for the title"

Although the model denied having had anything more than a photo with the red-and-white players, she reappeared on her social networks to answer some questions from her followers.

And many of those inquiries were from people who insisted on knowing if something intimate had happened that night in the hotel.

In the midst of their interactions on Instagram stories, the model made a confession:“Yes I have had sex with a football player”.

(You can read: Iker Casillas: the unknown story behind homophobia in football).

Castle’s Revelation

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – TIME

In the dynamic that he proposed to his followers, Castillo first said that he had not had relations with a soccer player.

Then, after saying “wait I think”, he assured: “I have had sex with a football player.”

Later, before the interest of her followers, the woman clarified with laughter: “She’s not exactly from Santa Fe!”

However, he assured: “If I told them, I think they would go backwards”leaving secret the identity of the footballer with whom, according to her, she had a relationship.

See also  RKI presents models for possible courses

More sports news

soccernetwork

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Controversial #model #Santa #sex #player

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US sports compact: Packers collect bitter bankruptcy – Brady also loses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result