Controversial military shooter Six Days in Fallujah will be released in Steam Early Access on 22nd June.

The game was previously delayed in 2021 into 2022, but now will launch with four co-operative four-player missions specifically focusing on “the experiences of US Marine fireteams on the first day of the battle”.

The game has been controversial since its first announcement due to its focus on realistically depicting the battle of Fallujah, one of the bloodiest battles in the US-led invasion of Iraq.

There’s a rather harrowing announcement trailer you can watch below at your own discretion.

Six Days in Fallujah Early Access Announcement Trailer

Peter Tamte, boss of publisher Victura, drew criticism for stating the game wouldn’t make a political statement and then u-turning to state the game would be “inseparable from politics”.

The game will require players to “overcome real-world scenarios”, according to a press release. It promises to be a “highly realistic first-person tactical shooter developed with help from more than 100 Marines and Soldiers who served in the Second Battle of Fallujah, as well as more than two dozen Iraqi civilians and soldiers”.

One such soldier is even quoted: “The way we play video games right now is not how people fight in real life,” said Sgt. Eddie Garcia, a Marine wounded during the Second Battle of Fallujah. “Six Days in Fallujah requires tactics and teamwork that are more like real combat than any other game I’ve played.”

Later, after the initial release, players will be able to play cooperatively as special operations or Iraqi soldiers fighting alongside coalition forces. Players will begin to encounter civilians during battle.

To ensure combat is realistic, Victura has utilized procedural generation on buildings to ensure players never know what to expect and implements AI to mirror insurgent tactics. Dynamic lighting will simulate real weather and effects, while gameplay will allow players to approach missions like a sandbox.

Six Days in Fallujah was conceived 18 years ago, just months after the battle itself. The game was canceled in 2009 by original publisher Konami. Now Victura has the reins with developer Highwire Games, founded by members of the original Halo and Destiny leadership.

The game is expected to release in full in 2024 across PC and console.