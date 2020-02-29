Highlights: Disputed statement of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq amid conflict between China and India

Said- Article 370 will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China

Special status was ended from Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of Parliament on 5 August 2019

Farooq Abdullah said – Tension created on LAC due to the end of Article 370

Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah (Article 370), former CM of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the National Conference, gave a controversial statement on Sunday, saying that whatever the circumstances of tension on LAC are, the decision of the Center responsible for which Jammu- Article 370 was abolished from Kashmir. During a conversation with India Today, China has never supported the decision to abolish Article 370 and we hope that it (Article 370) can be restored with the help of China itself.

In this conversation, Farooq Abdullah said that whatever conditions of tension have been created along the Line of Actual Control, it is due to the end of 370. China never accepted this decision. We hope that with the help of China, article 370 can be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq said that the decision taken to remove 370 on 5 August 2019 can never be accepted.

There was a feeling of insecurity among people before Article 370 was over: Ladakh MP

‘PM Modi invited Chinese President’

On the question of favoring China, Farooq Abdullah said, “I never called the Chinese President to India.” PM Narendra Modi was the person to invite him to India. He cradled the Chinese president and took him to Chennai to feed him. Farooq also said that despite being an MP, he was not given a chance to speak on the problems of Jammu and Kashmir during the session of Parliament.

Many leaders including Farooq stayed in restrictions

Please tell that Farooq Abdullah was one of the top politicians of Jammu and Kashmir who were placed under sanctions immediately after the end of Article 370. All politicians, including Farooq Abdullah, his son and former CM Omar Abdullah, former CM Mehbooba Mufti, were placed in detention or detention after the end of article 370.

Farooq Abdullah is MP from Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah is currently an MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. He has been the CM of Jammu and Kashmir and has also worked for a long time with the Central Government. Farooq’s disputed statement comes at a time when there are tensions between India and China in the eastern Ladakh regions.