W.For violating a controversial social media law, Turkey has banned Twitter from advertising. The ban also affects Twitter’s live video app Periscope and the online Pinterest bulletin board, according to a decision published in the Official Journal on Tuesday.

A law passed in July obliges providers of foreign platforms with more than one million Turkish users daily to open branches in Turkey with a Turkish citizen as their representative. Representation by a legal person is also possible. If no representative is registered, penalties will be gradually imposed up to a reduction in bandwidth. This means that the pages can be made virtually unusable. Activists and human rights activists accuse the government of trying to enforce censorship.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Ömer Fatih Sayan wrote on Twitter that it was hoped that Pinterest and Twitter would take the necessary steps “immediately”. The last thing you want is to reduce bandwidth for social networks that are not doing their job.

Turkey had already fined Twitter and other networks, including Facebook and Youtube, in December. Youtube, Facebook and other providers have since announced that they will appoint a representative in Turkey.