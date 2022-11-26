A week after former President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he would run again in the 2024 presidential election, he dined with rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West and notorious nationalist and open racist Nick Fuentes. Trump himself made this known on his platform Truth Social, while Ye announced via Twitter that he had discussed the presidency with Trump.

Advisers to the former president call the dinner with West and Fuentes “a major concern,” writes The Washington Post. An adviser, who wished to remain anonymous, told the American newspaper that he finds it “appalling” that Trump is involved with the two people who have promoted anti-Semitism and hate.

Trump himself writes that the dinner, which took place at his resort Mar-a-Lago, went “fast and boring”. The former president claims that West suggested the dinner and “showed up unannounced with three friends,” without Trump knowing anything about it.

Rapper West posted a video to Twitter with the caption “Ye 24,” presumably referring to a possible run for the US presidency. West says on camera that he asked Trump to be his running mate during the dinner, but that the former president responded screaming. “He told me I was going to lose,” said West. See also Jade Lanai is the 1st US Open Youth Champion in a Wheelchair



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

West saw his collaboration with adidas, among others, terminated last month because of anti-Semitic statements he made. The German sports brand has also launched an investigation into the rapper’s allegations of inappropriate behavior. West had shown erotic images of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to employees of the sports brand, according to the American magazine Rolling Stone. In addition, there were reports of other inappropriate behavior by the musician.

The 24-year-old Fuentes is according to The Washington Post known for promoting white nationalist ideas, including as a political commentator on YouTube.