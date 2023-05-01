The team of cougars He stayed in the play-off line after losing by a landslide in his last game against Rayados de Monterrey by score of 4-1.
After this disaster that left them eliminated, the ESPN journalist, Alvaro Morales mocked the defeat of the university team, pointing to the coach as the main person responsible Anthony Mohammed.
It was through his social networks where the driver did not save anything and lashed out at the ‘Turk’, in addition to mocking the auriazules managers.
“The fault of leaving the repechage zone, like DT, is solely and exclusively of the Turk”public.
“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha… The pumas have been eliminated and because of their board and Mohamed. Hahahahaha”shared.
To close, the controversial commentator attacked the entire Pumas team, pointing out that it is “a lie” of Mexican soccer.
“Pumas, you are a small club. One of the biggest lies in the history of our football”.
This is how the feline team said goodbye to all reclassification aspirations to obtain a ticket to the Fiesta Grande. Although it is true that the arrival of Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed gave the team a new face and made them fight for a ticket to the next round, he did not end up catching up with them.
For now, it is expected that it will be in the next few days when the club breaks ranks to take vacations and prepare for Opening 2023, in addition to analyzing the possible ups and downs to seek the title for the following semester.
#Controversial #journalist #mocks #elimination #Pumas
Leave a Reply