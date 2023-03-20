The Eagles of America prevailed in the National Classic Chivas by a score of 4-2. The Akron Stadium witnessed this match that had everything, emotions, goals and controversy.
After this triumph of the Americanist team, the controversial journalist from ESPN, Alvaro Moralesnothing was saved, and celebrated with all the triumph of the capital.
It was through his official Twitter account where the driver attacked the rojiblancos, mentioning that ‘America is your father’.
In a video that lasts around 20 seconds, Morales celebrates the triumph of the Azulcremas with great euphoria.
“Don’t forget, kid, don’t forget, kid, that America is your father, and you’re at his feet, kiss them!”public.
After this tweet, the reactions on social networks did not wait, where there were users who took it with grace, while others assured that it was disrespectful for a communicator to do an act of this type.
The ESPN journalist has been characterized in recent years by his frontal and provocative style. Morales usually takes advantage when the rivals of the Águilas, such as Cruz Azul, Pumas and Chivas, go through bad times, to rejoice and create controversy.
