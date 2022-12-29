Home page World

Of: Caroline Schaefer

Andrew Tate tries to provoke Greta Thunberg with a tweet. The climate activist rebukes the ex-kickboxer – below the belt.

Berlin – In the past, influencer and former US kickboxer Andrew Tate has repeatedly made misogynist statements and negative headlines. With a post on the short message service Twitter, he now tried to become a climate activist Greta Thunberg to provoke – apparently without success.

Tate had boasted about the number of cars he owned. “I have 33 cars,” he wrote on Tuesday (December 27). “Please give me your email address so I can send you a complete list of my car collection and the enormous emissions,” added the influencer, addressing the pioneer of the global climate protection movement Fridays for Future. Tate shared a picture of him posing next to his Bugatti.

Greta Thunberg, climate activist from Sweden. (Archive image) © Andreas Bardell/imago

Greta Thunberg counters Andrew Tate: “Yes, please enlighten me”

However, Thunberg did not put up with that. “Yes, please enlighten me,” countered the 19-year-old. “Write to me at [email protected],” read the German translation of her English-language tweet. Her reaction then received a lot of support from the Twitter community. Her post had more than 2.4 million likes as of Thursday (December 29).

“This might be the best tweet ever,” US Attorney George Conway commented. “Six feet 200 pounds 36 year old guy picks fight with 19 year old girl and loses in front of 50 million people,” wrote screenwriter Ed Solomon, referring to the tweet’s number of views. More than 150 million people have now seen Thunberg’s post.

Greta Thunberg counters Andrew Tate: Influencer mocks climate activist

“How dare you?” Tate responded to Thunberg’s post. In a subsequently recorded Video he mocked the 19-year-old. His videos are always aimed at misogynist statements and provocations. In his view, women are considered man’s property and rape victims share responsibility for their suffering German Press Agency (dpa).

Tate now acts as a life coach, giving paid lessons to young people on how to emulate his narratives. Because of his statements, his Twitter account was blocked. After Twitter takeover of Elon Musk At the end of October 2022, Tate’s profile was unblocked again. However, his profiles remain blocked on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. (kas/dpa)