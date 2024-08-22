The brothers have already been charged in another case with forming a criminal organization in which they, along with two other accused women, are said to have sexually exploited several victims. A trial date has not yet been set.

According to authorities, the new investigations involve alleged child trafficking, sexual abuse of minors and money laundering. Andrew Tate denied the allegations and spoke of an attempt to “smear our name”.

Former kickboxer Tate became known for his misogynistic comments and views on online networks. In 2022, the Tate brothers were arrested in Bucharest and spent three months in custody. They are also being investigated in the UK on allegations of rape and abuse, as well as tax evasion.

#Controversial #influencer #Andrew #Tate #house #arrest #allegations