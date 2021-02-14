Of the BVB occurs in the hammer week before the Champions League round of 16 against Sevilla and the Revierderby on the spot. After this 2-2 home draw against TSG Hoffenheim Black-Yellow threatens to lose further ground in the battle for the premier class. Two goals against the “feared opponent” from the Kraichgau were particularly in focus. Why they counted and why the VAR couldn’t intervene.
If Frankfurt Eintracht wins against 1. FC Köln on Sunday afternoon, as expected, BVB is already six points behind the Champions League ranks. If Gladbach wins in Wolfsburg in the evening, you would even fall out of the top six.
The Dortmund engine continues to stutter tremendously. Against Hoffenheim you had to be happy about the point in the end, the guests had clearer scoring chances throughout the game.
From BVB’s point of view it is particularly annoying that TSG’s 1: 1 equalization was preceded by a clear foul on Erling Haaland. Rather, without Kevin Vogt’s clear hold, Dortmund would have very likely made the 2-0. One of the key scenes of the game.
What happened? In the 30th minute, Jude Bellingham ran towards the Hoffenheim goal. Haaland ran parallel to him. Bellingham only had to cross the ball and push the Norwegian into the empty goal. But Hoffenheim’s Vogt knocked Haaland over with both arms from behind. Referee Bastian Dankert let play on, Bellingham was stopped at the end. The game continued without interruption, the equalizer resulted from Hoffenheim’s attack.
“Look at the scene!” Demanded BVB coach Erdin Terzic, stunned on the sidelines. After the game he said yes Sport1: “There was an attempt to explain it, but I didn’t understand it. The first explanation was that it is an advantage for us. I don’t see it. For me it is a clear foul on Erling and it deprives us of a clear scoring opportunity. “
Mats Hummels commented after the end of the game on Sky-Mikro also clearly: “We have a huge chance of 2-0 and 20 seconds later it’s 1-1. We all know that football is an extreme result game in which small things can decide. This is not a basketball game here in which 50 baskets fall, but one or two goals are decisive. “
No continuous attack action: Therefore the VAR could not intervene
Across from Sport1 Ex-Bundesliga referee Lutz Wagner explained why an intervention by the video referee was not possible. A “direct free kick for Dortmund would have been the right decision”, but the referee apparently did not notice the scene. In the TV pictures you can clearly see that Dankert has only fixed his eyes on Bellingham and could not perceive Vogt’s foul on Haaland. Even the linesman did not seem to have observed the foul (although he actually had a clear view of it).
Instead of a free kick, the game continued. The Hoffenheim did not initiate the counterattack directly, but played after a few passes and initially back to keeper Oliver Baumann. A decisive criterion for a possible VAR intervention.
“The VAR could not intervene because on the one hand it was in front of the penalty area and therefore no penalty kick, on the other hand because there was no emergency brake and therefore also no red card, because the ball control was not given and was not imminent because there was no Was playing, “says Wagner. After the TSG hit, intervention was also not possible, “because it was no longer a continuous attack. The ball was played back twice, including to the goalkeeper.”
At first, Erling Haaland’s 2-2 draw was also controversial. A player from the guests was on the floor, Hoffenheim was in possession of the ball, but did not play it. Instead, Sebastian Rudy made a hair-raising bad pass in the feet of Haaland, who pushed in confidently.
TSG defender Stefan Posch went up to the Norwegian in anger after the hit and pushed him away. Should BVB have to interrupt the game? The Hoffenheim camp quickly realized: “The first reaction is always the expectation that you shouldn’t continue playing. But the fact is, we continued to play ourselves. And it is clearly regulated – and you just have to be that fair – if there is no head injury that the referee doesn’t stop the game either. We have to be smarter or play the ball out and we can’t blame the opponent, “said TSG manager Alexander Rosen. The players made a similar statement after the game.
So it’s clear: BVB and Haaland have behaved completely correctly. In any case, it is questionable why the opponent should play the ball out every time the opponent is on the ground. Especially since there was clearly no serious injury. Often this means is then used by the leading team to gain time. Hoffenheim itself did not accept the “gift” – for once, BVB showed their callous side.