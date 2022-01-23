For the PSV players there seemed no doubt, but the linesman did not flag and the VAR did not intervene after a minute-long study of the images. And so Ajax player Noussair Mazraoui signed for the 1-2 during the top match in the Eredivisie fifteen minutes before time.











The incident that the people of Eindhoven were excited about took place a little earlier. Daley Blind pushed up the left flank and came very close to the sideline. Opponent Olivier Boscagli indicated that the ball had crossed the line, but Blind continued and not much later it was 1-2 after a fine shot by Mazraoui.

The PSV players immediately gathered around referee Danny Makkelie, who indicated that the VAR was going to look at the images. That took quite a while, but convincing evidence was not to be found. The camera was not straight on the line and although it appeared that there was some space between the outside of the line and the ball, this could not be determined with certainty. And so the goal counted.

Hopscotch Brobbey

The first goal by the team from Amsterdam was also a remarkable one. He had been limping around the field for a while after a tough duel with Armando Obispo, but that didn’t stop Brian Brobbey from opening the score. After 34 minutes of play, the Ajax player signed for the 0-1 from close range.

Brobbey had to be treated with a face contorted in pain after half an hour of play when he had collided head-on with Obispo. The PSV defender was able to continue, but the Ajax player continued to suffer visibly and his substitution was already being prepared.

That did not stop Brobbey from reporting in the home team’s penalty area a little later. Dusan Tadic hurled the ball from the left wing and because Obispo and Mauro Junior went under the ball, Brobbey was able to head in.

Brian Brobbey opens the score against PSV. © ANP



The mercenary then headed for the corner flag, but fell to his knees halfway through. Teammates asked for care for the celebrated man in between the congratulations. He was replaced by Danilo after his goal. Since his return to Ajax, Brobbey has already scored three goals after 100 minutes of Eredivisie football.

Dusan Tadic tries to help Brian Brobbey to his feet, but to no avail. © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe

